Borussia Dortmund midfielder Hazard ruled out with rib injury

Thorgan Hazard has started both of Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga matches since joining but has now been sidelined by a rib injury.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed midfielder Thorgan Hazard will miss “several weeks” after suffering a rib injury in the win at Cologne.

A perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign continued for Dortmund with a 3-1 victory in Friday’s match, but the win came at a cost as Hazard left the field five minutes from full time after colliding with an opponent.

The Belgium international, who arrived at Signal Iduna Park from Borussia Monchengladbach in May for a reported €25.5million, is now facing a spell on the sidelines and is unlikely to play a part in his national side’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with San Marino and Scotland.

Dortmund announced the news of his lay-off on their website.

Hazard started Dortmund’s first two league games of the season and also played 88 minutes in the DFB-Pokal win at Uerdingen.

Lucien Favre’s side face Union Berlin on Saturday and then have a two-week break before their next outing at home to Bayer Leverkusen.