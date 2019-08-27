Bayern contacted Leverkusen over Havertz – Voller

Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Rudi Voller has confirmed Bayern Munich made an approach to buy Germany international Kai Havertz.

Havertz enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Bayer Leverkusen in 2018-19, scoring 17 Bundesliga goals and helping them qualify for the Champions League.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously hinted the champions were keen on Havertz, who has one goal in two Bundesliga games this term.

Voller indicated Leverkusen were unwilling to entertain offers for the 20-year-old but confirmed there was contact with Rummenigge over the in-demand player.

“It is no secret that there were a few phone calls and great interest,” Voller told Sky Germany.

“I then spoke directly and completely friendly with Rummenigge. [He] totally understood that we do not [want to sell].

“Bayern were not the only club that asked us about Kai Havertz.

“Let me put it this way: I’m always happy when I see an artist like Kai Havertz playing, preferably with us.

“If that’s not the case one day, there’s always [TV channels] Sky and DAZN. There you can follow all the top European leagues.”

Bayern have also been rebuffed in planned moves for Premier League wingers Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi this year.

They brought in Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic on loan deals from Barcelona and Inter respectively to address the loss of veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.