WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 2

The Bundesliga is synonymous with goals and another 32 flew in on Match Day 2 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, but that is not to say that the goalkeeper did not have their moments too.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the five best saves of the weekend.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 02

5) YANN SOMMER – Mainz 1-3 BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

Borussia Monchengladbach picked up their first win of the campaign by beating Mainz 3-1 on Saturday, but actually got off to a disastrous start after falling behind to Robin Quaison’s 18th-minute opener.

Goals from Stefan Lainer, Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo sparked the turnaround but goalkeeper Yann Sommer also made an important contribution, getting his angles spot on and making himself big to block Karim Onisiwo’s low drive with his leg.

4) LUKAS HRADECKY – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-3 BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Bayer Leverkusen were fairly comfortable victors as they beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 but Lukas Hraceky still had to be on his toes, as he was when he smartly dived to his right to beat away a ferocious long-range effort.

Leverkusen have already started the season well and, if they are to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish, Hradecky will certainly play an important role.

3) TIMO HORN – COLOGNE 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Even though they were ultimately beaten 3-1, newly-promoted Cologne actually did hold their own against Borussia Dortmund for much of the contest and even held a halftime lead thanks to a Dominick Drexler strike.

Dortmund had their fair share of chances in the opening 45 and came closest through a Marco Reus freekick, although Timo Horn was alert as ever as he palmed away the goal-bound effort.

2) RAFAL GIKIEWICZ – Augsburg 1-1 UNION BERLIN

Rafal Gikiewicz may have come under fire in Union Berlin’s opening-day defeat to RB Leipzig, but he emerged as the hero in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

With time running out, Augsburg’s Alfred Finnbogason brought down a right-wing cross and instinctively fired away a snapshot on the turn but Gikiewicz extended a strong right arm out to make the save and salvage Union’s first-ever Bundesliga point.

1) TOMAS KOUBEK – AUGSBURG 1-1 Union Berlin

Despite the importance of Gikiewicz’s stop, it was not the best save of the game in terms of sheer quality as he was outdone by Tomas Koubek, another who came under criticism from some quarters following a shaky display on Match Day 1.

The ball seemed destined for the bottom corner when Stephan Lichtsteiner inadvertently headed the ball towards his own goal but, although it looked to have passed him, Koubek somehow managed to reach behind and claw the ball away to spare his team-mate’s blushes.