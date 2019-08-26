WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 2

If you thought 30 goals in the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season had been good, Match Day 2 was even better.

With 32 goals flying in, there was always going to be no shortage to choose from but there were certainly a handful which stood out.

Without further ado, here’s the Top 5 goals of the second weekend of the new Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 02

5) KARIM BELLARABI – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-3 BAYER LEVERKUSEN

It was Karim Bellarabi who got the goal with an intelligent run and a neat finish but the strike stood out purely due to the brilliance of Kevin Volland’s assistas the striker received a throw-in with his back to goal and beat his man with an audacious flick before unselfishly laying off to his team-mate.

4) YUYA OSAKO – Hoffenheim 3-2 WERDER BREMEN

Japan international Yuya Osako opened his account for the season in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim, receiving a Davy Klaassen pass outside the box and sending a defender sprawling to the floor with a drop of the shoulder before clinically dispatching his shot into the bottom corner.

3) YUSSUF POULSEN – RB LEIPZIG 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

You won’t see many sweeter strikes of the ball than Yussuf Poulsen’s goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, as he kept his eyes on Marcel Halstenberg’s diagonal ball all the way to hit it flush on the full volley and sent it rocketing through the legs of Kevin Trapp.

2) JADON SANCHO – Cologne 1-3 BORUSSIA DORTMUND

For the second week running, Jadon Sancho find himself in the Top 5 and his left-footed strike that found the bottom corner as though it was laser-guided did not only stand out for his quality, but also its significance as it paved the way for Dortmund’s come-from-behind win.

1) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – Schalke 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH

The arrival of Philippe Coutinho may have gotten Bayern Munich fans excited but the top dog at the Allianz Arena remains a certain Robert Lewandowski, who was in imperious form against Schalke and completed his hat-trick with a stunning freekick – meaning he has scored all five of his team’s goals so far in the Bundesliga this season.