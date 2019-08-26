On-fire Jadon Sancho hails Dortmund team effort for fine start to season

Jadon Sancho was keen to share the praise with his team-mates after playing a starring role in Borussia Dortmund’s red-hot start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

Runners-up last term, Dortmund are currently top of the table after two consecutive wins to start the campaign, with Sancho scoring two and assisting two of their eight goals thus far.

Highlights – 1. FC Köln vs Borussia Dortmund

Having already emerged as one of world football’s hottest properties last season, the 19-year-old is promising to get even better as his side look to go all the way this time around and end Bayern Munich’s seven-year stranglehold on the Meisterschale.

Nonetheless, even after becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga to reach 15 goals in Friday’s 3-1 win at Cologne – beating Horst Koppel’s 52-year record by 34 days – Sancho was keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“It’s not me, it’s the team,” the England international said on the Bundesliga’s official website.

“They help me throughout training and I’m just thankful for my team-mates and the coaches that are playing me week in, week out.

“Especially all of the players on the pitch that are more experienced and that [are] giving me that extra advice, and I’m just really pleased.

“Obviously, me contributing to the game is just working for the team and that’s what I want.”

Dortmund came so close to winning the Bundesliga last season as they pushed Bayern all the way to the final day, but only had themselves to blame as they threw away what was – at one stage – a nine-point lead at the summit.

“Coming so close last season, it was really disappointing not to win the championship,” Sancho admitted.

“But, obviously this season, we’re going to keep on going and try to win the championship, taking things game by game.”