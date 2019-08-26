Philippe Coutinho delighted to be in Bundesliga after Bayern Munich debut

Philippe Coutinho claimed he was “really happy” to be in the Bundesliga after coming off the bench to make his Bayern Munich debut on Saturday.

The Brazil international became the latest world-renowned name to move to the top flight of German football last week, after completing a loan move to Bayern from Barcelona.

Coutinho had to settle for a place on the bench against Schalke on Saturday, which ultimately finished in a 3-0 win for the reigning champions.

But – with Bayern cruising to victory in the 57th minute – Coutinho was introduced along with fellow debutant Ivan Perisic and showed glimpses of his quality.

“I’m very happy to play my first 30 minutes,” he said, according to the Bundesliga’s official website.

“It was amazing. I had been looking forward to my first game and the stadium was full with a good atmosphere.

“I’m really happy to be in this league.”

Although Coutinho only made a cameo on Saturday, expectations are high that he will eventually play a key role as Bayern aim for glory in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season.

And captain Manuel Neuer admits even he is looking forward to seeing what his new team-mate is capable of in the coming months.

“He’s had two or three training sessions now and a brief appearance today [Saturday],” said the Germany goalkeeper.

“He’s definitely a player who likes to play with the ball.

“We’ll have to see how he is when we don’t have the ball, but he wants to work. Of course that’s a great signal.

“We’ve seen him on the ball a few times today and it’s just fun to watch him.”