OFFICIAL: Manchester United target Timo Werner extends contract with RB Leipzig

German striker Timo Werner has signed a new four-year contract with RB Leipzig, amid huge interest from the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

RB Leipzig made the announcement on Twitter, on Sunday. Check out the tweet below:

Speaking about his new contract, Werner said: “I’m glad that I signed with RB Leipzig and thus extended my contract.”

“Of course, this process has been going on for a very long time, but I really wanted to be completely sure that I could take the next steps in the development of this club,” he further added, before concluding:

“And for the right decisions, you just need a little longer. Now I can fully concentrate on playing with our team as successful a season as possible.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Mintzlaff, the director of RB Leipzig, added: “We are glad that the negotiations with Timo Werner have now come to a positive conclusion and he has decided to extend his contract with us.”

“We have had many intensive discussions over a long period of time and have been very attentive to and valued by Werner. We are glad that we now have clarity and are pleased that Timo remains an important part of our team,” Mintzlaff concluded.