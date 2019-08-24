Reports: Manchester United make £100m-rated star top target for January transfer window

Manchester United didn’t have the most extravagant of transfer windows and spent judicially to sign players who can serve them for years to come instead of focussing on high profile signings.

However, their top target before the start of the summer transfer window was widely believed to be former Manchester City and current Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. However, United weren’t able to finalise a deal with the German giants and the 19-year-old stayed put.

United, however, are not ready to give up on the English youngster yet and are set to return with an improved offer for the winger. According to reports in The Sun, the Premier League giants have made Sancho their top priority now and will go all-in for him in the January transfer window.

The club’s board has decided to hand manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £100 million for the English winger as the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan has cleared the budget to make more signings. With Alexis Sanchez seemingly on his way out of the club as well, Manchester United will need a world-class name to bolster the squad and Sancho is currently on top of their list.

Whether Dortmund agree to let him leave in January or in the next summer transfer window remains to be seen.