Werder Bremen: The longest-serving club in the Bundesliga

The 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign may not have started ideally for Werder Bremen as they were beaten 3-1 by Fortuna Dusseldorf last Saturday.

But it will still go down as a historic occasion as it was their 1,867th match in the Bundesliga, making them the competition’s longest-serving club.

It may be easy to assume that Bayern Munich would be top of the lot given their dominance over the years with 29 titles to their names, but they are actually only third on the list.

Instead, it was Hamburg who initially led the way, but their relegation at the end of the 2017/18 season has allowed their northern rivals to catch up and subsequently surge past on Match Day 1 of this season.

With just five titles to their name, it will be some time before Werder come close to challenging Bayern in terms of success.

But as long as they maintain their top-flight status, they can be guaranteed of their status as the club with the most longevity in the Bundesliga.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at Werder’s top five moments in the top flight of German football.

Werder Bremen’s Top 5 moments in the Bundesliga