Reports: Bayern Munich want Manchester United youngster to replace Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben retired from the sport after last season, ending a 10-year long association with the German champions and they are now targetting Manchester United youngster to replace the former Dutch star.

Robben joined Bayern Munich from Real Madrid back in 2009 and went on to play 201 Bundesliga matches for the German champions. In those matches, the winger scored as many as 99 goals and assisted 62 more goals, winning the UEFA Champions League along with multiple league titles.

Now with a Robben-sized hole in the size, the Bavarians want to sign a replacement soon. And they have turned their attention towards Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong, according to reports in Voetbal International.

The 19-year-old is believed to be of a similar style as Robben and Munich believe he can replace his compatriot for the long term. However, there are still question marks over the move as United have promoted the youngster to the senior team now and he is set to get much more first-team minutes this season.

The report claims that there are other clubs in the race for Chong as well but Munich are the frontrunners. It remains to be seen whether the club make an official move or not.