Reports: Bayern Munich set to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Spanish starlet

Bayern Munich have brought in six new players this summer already. The Bavarians are hoping to return to the top of the European pyramid, after an early exit from the Champions League last year. However, reports now suggest that they are very close to adding one more player in their squad.

According to French news publication, L’Equipe, Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Spain U-21 international Marc Roca from Espanyol. The 22-year-old impressed with the Barcelona-based side last year and was subject to interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

The report also reveals the details of the deal involving Roca’s transfer. The Spaniard will sign for the Bavarians on a five-year contract until June 30, 2024, once they pay Espanyol his release clause of €40 Million.

Meanwhile, Roca will become Bayern’s seventh signing of the summer. The German league champions have already brought in Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Jan Fiete Arp, Ivan Perisic, Mickael Cuisance, and Philippe Coutinho for the season ahead.

The youngster will also provide depth in the middle of the park, competing with the likes of Cuisance, Thiago, Corentin Tolisso, Javi Martinez, and Leon Goretzka for a starting spot.

Bayern Munich will look to complete the deal quickly, replacing Lille-bound Renato Sanches in the process.