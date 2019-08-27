Sancho, Kimmich, Kostic… Who will be the Bundesliga’s assist king in 2019/20?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a look at the likeliest suspects to be the highest assist makers of the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 season.

1) JADON SANCHO (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

The Bundesliga’s leading assist maker last season with 17 to his name, Jadon Sancho’s scintillating start to the new campaign has coincided with Borussia Dortmund claiming two wins in as many games.

With Lucien Favre’s charges looking to go one better this year and end Bayern Munich’s seven-year stranglehold on the title, Sancho is set to play a pivotal role despite still being only 19.

And, with the likes of Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus already looking in deadly form, a lot more of Sancho’s tantalising deliveries could be finding their way into the back of the net.

2) KEVIN VOLLAND (BAYER LEVERKUSEN)

It seems curious that the focal point in attack could be notching as many assists as goals, but that is testament to the selfless nature of Kevin Volland and his uncanny ability to bring his team-mates into play.

His 12 assists last term saw him jointly lead Bayer Leverkusen alongside playmaker-in-chief Julian Brandt but, with the latter now at Dortmund, Volland’s presence will even more important in 2019/20.

It feels like the former 1860 Munich and Hoffenheim man has been around for awhile now but he is still only 27, and has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most-consistent performers.

3) MARCEL SABITZER (RB LEIPZIG)

Since being promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2016, RB Leipzig have rapidly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with and Marcel Sabitzer – who has been with them since they were in the second tier – has been a constant presence.

The Austria international sometimes flies under the radar but based on the stunning start he has made to the campaign, with three assists in the opening two matches, it should not be long before he is viewed as a genuine star of the competition.

With Diego Demme shielding Leipzig’s back three and Kevin Kampl or Christopher Nkunku providing the energy from the middle of the park, Sabitzer has the freedom to drift forward at will and he is an expert in finding spaces to exploit with his off-the-ball movement and incisive distribution.

4) FILIP KOSTIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Amidst all the hype that Eintracht Frankfurt’s fabulous front three of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic received last season, it was very easy to ignore the fact that there were plenty of other contributors all over the field.

A perfect fit for manager Adi Hutter’s 3-4-3 system, wing-back Filip Kostic is an absolute force down the left with his rampaging runs and sweet left foot, which produced 11 assists in 2018/19.

Kostic laid on Eintracht’s first goal of the season after 30 seconds of the campaign when his pinpoint cross was volleyed home by Martin Hinteregger in a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim, and he was again a constant threat in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Leipzig.

5) FLORIAN NEUHAUS (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

Following the departure of Thorgan Hazard to Dortmund, there is presently a vacancy at Borussia Monchengladbach for the primary creator and it is one that Florian Neuhaus looks perfectly suited for.

Gladbach manager Marco Rose has thus far preferred to field Breel Embolo in behind the two main strikers but is regularly joined in an advanced position by Neuhaus, who starts in a traditional central midfield position but never takes long to find his way into the half-spaces.

From his excellent pass completion rate, it is apparent that the precocious 22-year-old rarely wastes a ball and he should be aiming to improve on last year’s haul of ten assists.

6) JOSHUA KIMMICH (BAYERN MUNICH)

It is quite out of the ordinary when a defender is the competition’s second-highest assist maker with 16 to his name but, then again, Joshua Kimmich was always going to be something special.

Possessing all the attributes a right-back requires but blessed with the vision and technical ability of a midfield playmaker, Kimmich is a true creative maestro for the Bavarian outfit and spends plenty of time each game popping up on the edge of the box and playing in inch-perfect deliveries.

With Thiago sidelined in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Schalke, Kimmich was even deployed in the middle of the park and he should once again find himself near the summit of the assists chart come the end of the season.