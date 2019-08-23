WATCH: Mats Hummels’ Homecoming with Borussia Dortmund

He will go down as one of the best centre-backs of his generation and, after three success-laden years at Bayern Munich, Mats Hummels is back in the familiar surroundings of Borussia Dortmund.

Hummels may have come through the ranks at Bayern, but only made one senior appearance in his first spell at the Allianz Arena before moving to Dortmund – initially on loan.

But it was at Dortmund, under the guidance of a certain Jurgen Klopp, where he rapidly blossomed into one of German football’s stars, winning two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal along the way.

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund Homecoming

After eight full seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, Hummels did incur the wrath of many amongst the Black and Yellow Brigade when he signed for Bayern.

Still, even the most ardent of Dortmund supporters would agree that it was a savvy career move for the calm and composed defender, especially after he added another three Bundesliga winner’s medals to his collection.

Last season proved to be a testing one for Hummels as he – in the aftermath of Germany’s embarrassing group-stage elimination at the 2018 FIFA World Cup – lost his position in the Bayern starting XI following the emergence of Niklas Sule.

With the summer arrivals of Benjamin Parvard and Lucas Hernandez, it was clear that Bayern were looking to rejuvenate their squad and, when Dortmund came calling once more, it seemed an easy decision to make for Hummels as he followed fellow stars Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in parting ways with the Bavarian giants.

Already, Hummels has picked up where he left off as he put in a confident display last Saturday as BVB opened their 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign with a 5-1 rout of Augsburg.

Dortmund will be doing everything they can to ensure Bayern do not win an 8th consecutive Bundesliga title this season.

And that could just see Hummels getting his hands on the Meisterschale for a fourth straight year.