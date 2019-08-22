WATCH: New Bayern star Ivan Perisic’s Top 5 Bundesliga moments

As Ivan Perisic prepares to make his bow for Bayern Munich after returning to German football, we look back at his Top 5 moments in the Bundesliga.

Following the summer departure of legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich were always going to need reinforcements in the wide areas despite the emergence of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman as the first-choice wingers.

And there would have certainly have been few better options than to bring Ivan Perisic to the Allianz Arena on loan from Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old has not only been a star of the Serie A for the past four seasons while also being part of the Croatia side that reached last year’s FIFA World Cup final, but also has a proven track record in the Bundesliga.

Having signed in 2011 for Borussia Dortmund, who could not resist a player who had netted 35 goals in 89 matches for Club Brugge, Perisic won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in his first season with the club and also had a fruitful spell with Wolfsburg.

Due to a suspension being carried over from his time at Inter, the Croat missed last Friday’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin as his new club opened their 2019/20 league campaign in underwhelming fashion.

But, as Perisic looks set to officially return to Bundesliga action this Saturday against Schalke, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 moments from his first spell in the top flight of German football.

Ivan Perisic – Top 5 Bundesliga Moments