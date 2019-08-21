OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery joins Serie A side on two-year deal

It’s official – Bayern Munich legend and French superstar Franck Ribery has joined Fiorentina, according to information from the Serie A club itself.

Fiorentina made the announcement on Wednesday, via their official Twitter account. Check out their tweet right here:

Earlier, on Tuesday, Calciomercato reported that Ribery will sign a two-year deal with Fiorentina – which in turn would see him remain with the Serie A club till 2021 June.

Ribery joined Bayern Munich from Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille in 2007, as a 24-year-old – and went on to stay with the Bavarians for twelve straight seasons, during when he featured in 425 matches for them. He scored as many as 124 goals and assisted 182 times and also won a massive 23 trophies with the club, before deciding to bid adieu to his time in Germany this summer.

Ribery was also named the UEFA Player of the Year in 2013, and finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the race for Ballon d’Or the very same year.

The 36-year-old apparently follows the path of VfB Stuttgart striker Mario Gomez, who also left Bayern Munich to join Fiorentina earlier.

Gomez played at Bayern between 2009 and 2013 and then left to join the Serie A club, where he played for another three years.