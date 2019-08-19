Reports: Liverpool set to miss out on huge amount with Philippe Coutinho’s departure from Barcelona

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho completed his loan move to Bayern Munich earlier today with the German club carrying the option of making the move permanent after a year.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona in the winter transfer window of 2018 for a record sum of €142 million. However, he couldn’t cement a spot for himself in the starting XI and was eventually asked to leave the club.

While he was rumoured to be close to a move back to the Premier League, a deal didn’t materialise and ultimately he moved to Bayern on loan. The German giants will be paying a loan fee of €8.5 million and if they decide to make the deal permanent, they will have to make a payment of €120 million.

In all of this, Liverpool have ended up losing a total of £23 million, as reported by Mirror. They were set to earn £18 million if Coutinho had made over 100 appearances for Barcelona and more £5 million if he won the UEFA Champions League with them.

With the Catalan giants focussing all their resources in bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou, it is highly improbable that they will have Coutinho back in the team next season. Therefore it is almost certain that Liverpool will miss out on a huge sum with his move to Germany.