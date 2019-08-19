How the Bundesliga champions could line up with Coutinho

With Philippe Coutinho signing for Bayern Munich, we look at how the Bundesliga champions could line up this season.

Philippe Coutinho has endured a difficult spell at Barcelona, but now the Brazil playmaker has the chance to reignite his career at Bayern Munich.

Bayern and Barca representatives confirmed on Friday that a deal had been agreed for Coutinho to join the Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan deal and the move was officially completed on Monday.

There is also an option for Bayern to buy the former Liverpool star outright for €120million at the end of the loan.

While some Bayern fans were underwhelmed with the signing of Ivan Perisic as an alternative to Leroy Sane – whose anterior cruciate ligament injury has ended the chances of an imminent move for the Manchester City winger – Coutinho’s arrival will surely soften the blow should the 27-year-old recapture his Liverpool form.

Below, we analyse how Bayern could line up in 2019-20.

4-2-3-1: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba; Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.

Coutinho’s ability to not only thread sublime throughballs behind the lines, but also unleash wicked shots from range, makes him the perfect fit to play behind Lewandowski.

Niko Kovac is blessed with two rapid wingers in the form of Gnabry and Coman, who will be able to stretch the opposition and open up space for Coutinho to exploit in the centre.

While Thiago can sit as a deep-lying playmaker, Corentin Tolisso has the energy to get up in support of the front line, which would also enable Coutinho to drop back into midfield and use his dribbling skills to drive upfield.

Staying with the idea of Coutinho in a central attacking role, might Bayern opt for this 4-2-3-1?#FCBayern #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/bzD2bKaacd — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) August 19, 2019

Potentially a system that would be suitable for big European nights, Bayern could deploy Coutinho in a central midfield three.

Javi Martinez would come in as the holding midfielder, with Thiago able to keep things ticking over alongside the former Athletic Bilbao man.

Coutinho would be given freedom, able to drift wide and link up with the advancing full-backs, or burst forward in possession through the centre.

Brazil coach Tite often plays Coutinho in a similar role for the national team.

Potentially Bayern may opt to deploy Coutinho further back in midfield in a 4-3-3…#FCBayern #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/gSg3fzKwFQ — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) August 19, 2019

Hernandez came in as Bayern’s record signing from Atletico Madrid, but he is not the only defender to have joined the Bundesliga giants, with fellow World Cup winner Pavard having also arrived.

Hernandez may be likely to start more games, but Pavard’s introduction could also lead to Bayern deploying a back three, with Coutinho utilised in a playmaking role behind a front two – in this case, Lewandowski and Muller.

One concern with this line-up could be a lack of pace, though Kovac would have the option to introduce Coman, Gnabry or Perisic from the bench if required, with Muller and Lewandowski likely to thrive off Coutinho’s creativity.

Perhaps a 3-4-1-2 with Coutinho playing behind Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller?#FCBayern #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/ZTFFnxLaTo — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) August 19, 2019

Coutinho was often forced to play wide at Barca, though that was in more of a front three or a 4-4-2.

At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp regularly deployed Coutinho on the left flank, with the Brazilian encouraged to drift infield and link the play or get off a deadly shot.

Kovac could use his new signing in a similar way, allowing Coutinho to cut inside and switch the play to Gnabry on the opposite flank, while there would also be room for Muller to play as a second striker.