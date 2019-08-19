Reports: Amount Barcelona will save with Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Bayern Munich on loan

Out of favour Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has completed his loan move to Bayern Munich with the German club carrying an option of buying him at the end of the deal.

The former Liverpool star moved to Barcelona in the winter transfer window last year in a deal worth €144 million which made him the club’s costliest signing. However, Coutinho failed to hit the ground running and slowly went out of favour under manager Ernesto Valverde.

The club had been wanting to sell the attacking midfielder since the start of the ongoing summer transfer window and he came close to a move back to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal interested in his signature. A deal, however, didn’t materialise and the Brazilian was forced to spend some more day at Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich then came calling and completed his signing on a year-long loan deal with an option to buy him after it for €120 million. Coutinho, who was pocketing as much as €450,000 per week in wages at Barcelona, will now save his parent club a lot money.

Barcelona are set to save €40 million with Coutinho’s departure which includes the €8.5 million sum they are receiving from Bayern as loan fee. Needless to say that those at the club will be fairly happy with the deal.

