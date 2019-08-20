WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 1

30 goals were scored in the opening round of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season but that is not to say that the goalkeepers did not have their moments too.

And, while the attackers certainly had their fair share of joy, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 saves on Match Day 1 of the new Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 01

5) ALEXANDER NUBEL – Borussia Monchengladbach 0-0 SCHALKE

In his first full season as Schalke’s first-choice between the posts, Alexander Nubel has been handed the captaincy in a sign of just how highly rated he is at the Veltins Arena.

On Saturday, in what turned out to be a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, Nubel effectively earned his side a point when he showed excellent agility and reflexes to get down low and palm away a Raffael effort that was headed for the bottom corner.

4) JIRI PAVLENKA – WERDER BREMEN 1-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Werder Bremen’s campaign may have began on a disappointing note as they lost 3-1 at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf, but one player that could not be faulted was Jiri Pavlenka.

While ultimately unable to prevent his team from falling to defeat, the Czech Republic international produced a fine save as he stuck out a strong right hand at full stretch to keep out Rouwen Hennings’ venomous dipping shot from distance.

3) ZACK STEFFEN – Werder Bremen 1-3 FORTUNA DUSSELDORF

Zack Steffen – on loan at Dusseldorf from Manchester City – produced quite the debut performance as his side stunned Werder at the Weserstadion.

Although the hosts had 26 attempts on goal, they were unable to find a way past the inspired American as he made a staggering ten saves with the pick of the bunch coming when he channelled his inner Gordon Banks to claw away Niclas Fullkrug’s downward header after it looked to have passed him.

2) TOMAS KOUBEK – Borussia Dortmund 5-1 AUGSBURG

On the other hand of the spectrum, Tomas Koubek’s first match for Augsburg was one to forget as he put in a shaky display in a 5-1 defeat to Dortmund.

Nonetheless, there was a moment for the 26-year-old to remember in the first half showed fantastic spring despite having his vision initially blocked to push over Julian Weigl’s 20-yard snapshot.

1) FLORIAN MULLER – Freiburg 3-0 MAINZ

Mainz may have fallen to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mainz but the situation could have been fare more dire had it not been for the presence of Florian Muller in goal.

Still only 21, the Germany U-21 international continues to impress and one of his five saves was a tremendous effort, flying to his right and using the tip of his fingers to prevent Luca Waldschmidt’s rocket of a strike to fly into the top corner.