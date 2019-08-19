BREAKING: Bayern Munich confirm Coutinho deal; loan details revealed

Bayern Munich were quick in the transfer window, bringing in three new players before the season officially began. However, the Bavarians were left disappointed since in their approach for Leroy Sane. Nevertheless, they have now officially signed Philippe Coutinho, revealing the details about his loan deal.

Bayern Munich have officially confirmed the arrival of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho on a one-year loan. The Brazil international is expected to remain with the club until June 30, 2020, after which the German giants have an option to purchase him for €120 Million.

Furthermore, Bayern will pay Barcelona a lump sum of €8.5 Million for the initial loan deal.

Speaking on the transfer, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had this to say:

“We’ve been working on bringing in Philippe Coutinho for quite some time and we’re very happy that we’ve been able to complete this transfer. Our thanks go to FC Barcelona for agreeing to the transfer. With his creativity and outstanding skills, Philippe is a player who will immediately strengthen our attack.”

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also spoke on the arrival of the Brazilian playmaker, who had joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018.

“Philippe made it very clear to us during the negotiations in Barcelona that he absolutely wanted to move to FC Bayern. He’s a world-class player with great ability, who we can deploy in a number of positions in our forward line, so the FC Bayern squad has gained even more quality. Philippe Coutinho will help us achieve the ambitious targets we’ve set for this season.”

Coutinho will wear the number ’10’ during his initial year in Germany.