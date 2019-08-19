WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 1

After a thrilling start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 goals of the opening weekend.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 01

5) JADON SANCHO – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 5-1 Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund got their campaign off to a flying start with an emphatic 5-1 rout of Augsburg and, while the likes of Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt all made their bows, it was the old guard that led the way for last season’s runners-up.

Axel Witsel put in a dominant display in the heart of midfield, and it was his industrious run down the left and low cross that led to Jadon Sancho drilling home from a tight angle to make it 2-1 in the 51st minute.

4) MARCEL HALSTENBERG – Union Berlin 0-4 RB LEIPZIG

Like Dortmund, RB Leipzig also made a real statement in their opening game as they crushed new boys Union Berlin 4-0 and, fresh from being named in the 2018/19 Team of the Season, Marcel Halstenberg looks like he will once again play a huge role for his side.

The rampaging left wing-back opened the scoring when he charged forward to receive possession on the box before cutting onto his weaker right foot and curling home a lovely effort, and also laid on an assist for Marcel Sabitzer.

3) JONATHAN SCHMID – FREIBURG 3-0 Mainz

Freiburg may be one of the sides tipped to be battling relegation this season but they showed it might be foolish to write them off just yet with a 3-0 triumph over Mainz.

And, while it was not until the 81st minute that they broke the deadlock through a Lucas Holer strike, it took them just another there minutes to make sure of the result as Jonathan Schmid made his way to the edge of the box before unleashing a rocket of a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

2) KAI HAVERTZ – BAYER LEVERKUSEN 3-2 Paderborn

Kai Havertz was a revelation last term for Bayer Leverkusen, and he is promising to emerge as a genuine star of the Bundesliga this season.

Having netted 17 times in 2018/19, Havertz opened his account in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Paderborn as he beat the offside trap with some clever movement before finding the back of the net with the deftest of chips.

1) MAXIMILIAN ARNOLD – WOLFSBURG 2-1 Cologne

Maximilian Arnold is no stranger to scoring a cracker but even he would find it hard to better his strike against Cologne, which was the opening goal in what proved to be a 2-1 win for Wolfsburg.

Cologne must have thought they had done enough to deal with the threat as they cleared a long throw to outside the box, only for Arnold to meet the looping ball on the full volley and sent an unstoppable rocket into the back of the net.