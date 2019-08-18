Reports: Former UEFA Champions League winner prefers move to Premier League side

Even though the English transfer window closed on 8th August, the Premier League clubs can still sign free agent players, who are not contracted with any club.

One such player is Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery, who parted ways with the Bavarian giants after the end of the last season and is currently without a club. And according to reports, he has been offered to Premier League side Everton.

Now fresh reports from Don Balon have emerged that the Frenchman prefers a move to the Merseyside club over Asia or America. Ribery feels he still wants to play at the top-most level and Premier League is any day better than most other leagues in the world.

Clubs from the MLS and Asian leagues were said to be interested him but with now Everton entering the fray, Ribery has quite a few options at his disposal. The PL side will have to reshuffle their wage structure or the former UEFA Champions League winner will have to take a pay cut if the two parties decide to negotiate further.

Ribery spent 12 years with Bayern, making 424 appearances for them in which he scored 124 goals and provided 182 assists. He won various accolades with the club which include nine Bundesliga titles and a UCL.