Coutinho lands in Germany ahead of loan move

Official confirmation of Philippe Coutinho’s loan switch to Bayern Munich appears imminent following his arrival in Germany.

Philippe Coutinho has landed in Germany to finalise his season-long loan move to Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international is expected to undergo a medical on Sunday before agreeing a deal that includes an option for the Bundesliga champions to purchase him on a permanent basis.

Barca spokesman Guillermo Amor announced Coutinho’s impending departure on Friday, ahead of the club’s season-opening loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Signed from Liverpool in January 2018, the 27-year-old struggled to find his best form at Camp Nou and was restricted to 22 LaLiga starts last season.

Coutinho had been linked to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential makeweight in a swap deal that would have sent compatriot Neymar back to Barca, while Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham are said to have investigated loan moves before their transfer window closed.