Bundesliga |

Marko Grujic believes Philippe Coutinho will be Bundesliga’s best ‘by far’

Marko Grujic saw enough of Philippe Coutinho’s “crazy” skills at Liverpool to be thrilled by his addition to the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich-bound Philippe Coutinho will be head and shoulders above every other player in the Bundesliga, according to former team-mate Marko Grujic.

Coutinho, 27, is on the cusp of joining Niko Kovac’s side on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The agreement will include an option for Bayern to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis, their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed.

Hertha Berlin midfielder Grujic played alongside Coutinho at Liverpool and thinks German football fans are in for a treat.

“It’s a big deal for the whole Bundesliga that we now have the opportunity to see Coutinho,” Grujic told Sport Bild.

“He is a special, exciting player, capable of crazy things. He has incredible tricks and skills. I enjoyed every training session with him.

“He will be the best footballer in Germany by far.”

Coutinho is expected to undergo a medical in Bavaria on either Sunday or Monday.

His new club started their title defence with a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha on Friday, Grujic scoring the second for the visitors before Robert Lewandowski completed his brace to force a share of the spoils.

Comments