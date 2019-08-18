New guns impress but old boys still rule the Dortmund roost for now

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan watched Borussia Dortmund’s four summer signings impress but believes the old boys still hold court for now.

For a brief, fleeting moment, it looked as though Borussia Dortmund’s opener to the 2019/20 Bundesliga season would not go according to plan.

Highlights – Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg

Having seen defending champions Bayern Munich held to a 2-2 by Hertha Berlin on Friday evening, Dortmund were looking to get their campaign off to a winning start against Augsburg in front of their fans.

But, with just 31 seconds on the clock, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when a incisive passing move resulted in Florian Niederlechner sweeping home Mads Valentin’s left-wing cross.

Just when it looked like an upset could be on the cards, Paco Alcacer equalised two minutes later and, while Augsburg held out till halftime, they could do nothing to withstand a second-half onslaught by their opponents.

Three goals in nine minutes from Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Alcacer put Dortmund firmly in control of proceedings, before Julian Brandt grabbed a debut goal eight minutes from time to seal an emphatic 5-1 triumph.

A busy summer, which saw BVB bring in four big-name signings, looks to have already reaped dividends.

Nico Schulz and Mats Hummels both put in assured displays in defence while Thorgan Hazard was lively down the left before being replaced by Brandt, who did not take long to make an impact.

For now, however, it looks like the old brigade will still play pivotal roles in Dortmund’s title challenge this season.

Sancho picked up where he left off last term as he constantly tormented the Augsburg backline, Axel Witsel was dominant in the middle of the park, while Reus did as he pleased in the No. 10 role.

Then, there was Alcacer who did brilliantly as an impact player last year – netting 12 of his 17 goals off the bench – but showed there is no reason why he should not be fielded from the start with a well-taken double.

Of course, as the season wears on, Brandt and Hazard should only grow in influence and Dortmund already look to have far more strength in depth than in the previous campaign – and even then they finished just two points behind Bayern.

Still, for the time being, it is the likes of Reus, Sancho and Alcacer who will be leading the way as Lucien Favre’s charges look to build on Saturday’s dominant win and make an early-season charge.