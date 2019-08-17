Cuisance will join Bayern Munich immediately confirms Gladbach

Bayern Munich are to add Mickael Cuisance to their expected loan capture of Philippe Coutinho.

Mickael Cuisance has passed his Bayern Munich medical and left Borussia Monchengladbach after the Bundesliga clubs reached a transfer agreement.

Gladbach confirmed the midfielder will join the champions with immediate effect following the completion of relevant paperwork on Saturday.

Bayern are yet to verify whether Cuisance has officially signed his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Their sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, announced the France Under-20 international’s imminent arrival on Friday as he confirmed a deal was in place to secure Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on an initial season-long loan.

“After two seasons with Borussia, Mickael Cuisance will leave to join Bayern Munich with immediate effect,” read a Gladbach statement.

“The 20-year-old midfielder completed a medical in Munich on Friday, with both clubs reaching an agreement on the transfer deal on Saturday.”

Bayern commenced their title defence with a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin, while Gladbach begin their season on Saturday at home to Schalke.