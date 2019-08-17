Lewandowski makes more history with Bayern in Bundesliga season opener

Robert Lewandowski continued his history-making ways on Friday as with two goals for Bayern Munich on the opening day of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Last season had already been one full of milestones for the prolific Pole, who became the competition’s all-time top foreign scorer while also racking up his 200th goal.

Highlights – FC Bayern München vs Hertha BSC

But, just 24 minutes into the new campaign, Lewandowski made history once more as he opened the scoring against Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena, sliding in to convert Serge Gnabry’s low cross at full stretch.

In doing so, he became the first player to score on the opening match round of a Bundesliga season in five consecutive years, surpassing the tally he previously share with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Stefan Kiessling.

However, the achievement was about the only thing worth celebrating for Bayern as two goals in three minutes from Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic saw Hertha take a shock lead before halftime.

Bayern did go on to salvage a share of the spoils when Lewandowski was on target again from the penalty spot on the hour mark after he had been needlessly dragged down inside the area by Grujic, an offence that was not missed by the Video Assistant Referee.

Still, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig expected to mount a real challenge this season, Bayern coach Niko Kovac is likely to have been disappointed by their failure to begin the season with maximum points on home soil.