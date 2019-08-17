Reports: Complete details of Barcelona star’s new contract at Bayern Munich

It has already been confirmed that Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho will join Bayern Munich on loan this summer, for a period of one year – before the Bundesliga champions decide whether or not they want to buy him on a permanent deal when the loan period runs out next July.

According to Bayern Munich’s official website as reported here, the initial loan period is for one year and afterwards, the club may or may not activate the “buy” clause that has been inserted into the deal.

Meanwhile, Sport.es reports that Bayern Munich has agreed to pay Coutinho’s wages of about €12million for the entire season. The Spanish news agency further adds that Bavarians will also pay Barcelona a transfer fee of about €20million for the loan move.

Barcelona had a debt of €20million with Liverpool since buying the Brazilian from them back in January 2018. With Bayern Munich now paying the same amount of money as transfer fee, it is estimated that Barcelona will forward it to the Premier League giants to clear their debts.

Finally, Bayern Munich has also negotiated a purchase option for €120million, for next July. Sport.es reports that the German club will buy him next season, once their current one-year loan period for the player runs out.