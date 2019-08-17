Official: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate joins Bayern Munich on loan

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have officially confirmed that Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has joined them on a one-year loan deal that begins this August and ends on July 2020.

Though the Brazilian international will initially join the Bavarians on loan from the Catalans, there will also be an option for them to buy him from Barcelona next summer once the loan period gets completed.

Meanwhile, according to Bayern Munich’s official website, Coutinho is expected to arrive at the German capital Munich in a few days, to “clarify the final details and to complete the medical check”.

“I can confirm that I was in Barcelona with Hasan on Wednesday and that we reached an agreement with both the club and the player. We have been dealing with Coutinho for a while. The name did not matter, but exclusively it’s his quality that matters, ” Bayern Munich’s Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “I would also like to thank FC Barcelona. Of course, a few details are still missing, but we are very happy that we will bring Coutinho to Bayern.”

“I am of the opinion that not only FC Bayern Munich, but the entire Bundesliga and also completely Germany can look forward to welcoming such a top player here in this league,” manager Niko Kovac then spoke, on the 27-year-old.