Bayern Munich pay tribute to Lionel Messi with a heartwarming gesture

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game and is even believed to be the best by some. Not only fans but clubs have also shown their admiration for Messi time and again.

In a similar gesture, Bayern Munich have dedicated a small part of their home stadium Allianz Arena to the Barcelona talisman. The story of why Munich decided to pay a tribute to Messi goes back to 2012 when he broke Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller’s record of 85 goals in a calendar year.

Messi, who scored as many as 91 goals in 2012, gifted a jersey to Muller after he surpassed the latter’s record which read, “For Gerd Müller / My respect and admiration / A hug.”

Along with the shirt, there was a letter from Barcelona chairman Sandro Rosell. “The esteem and admiration our club feels for Bayern and its fans is demonstrated once again in the historical tie between these two great players who have become sporting legends of our clubs,” he wrote.

Muller passed on the shirt to Bayern, who decided to dedicate a small section of their stadium to Messi with that jersey, which is the only piece of memorabilia which is not related to the German club in any way.