Reports: Bayern Munich confident of landing Barcelona & Real Madrid stars to replace Arjen Robben-Franck Ribery

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho was on the verge of leaving the club with a return to Premier League on cards. However, a move didn’t materialise before the English window closed.

Reports emerged earlier today that Barcelona have accepted a bid from Bayern Munich for the Brazilian playmaker. The report adds that Munich, after having added Ivan Perisic to their ranks albeit on a loan deal, are looking to sign two more stars before the end of the transfer window to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

According to reports in Don Balon, while they are close to completing a deal for Coutinho, they have their eyes set on a deal for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale. The Welshman was expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window and was rumoured to be nearing a move to China, however, the deal fell through and he stayed put.

The recent reports now link him with a possible move to Munich which might turn out to be a blessing for him in the long run. For now, Bale is with Madrid and is even expected to start with them in the club’s La Liga opener against Celta Vigo on Saturday, 17th August with new signing Eden Hazard out because of a thigh injury.