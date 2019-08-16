Once the enemy, Ivan Perisic eyes more Bundesliga glory with Bayern Munich

Having been part of the Borussia Dortmund side that won the league and cup double in 2011/12, Ivan Perisic is no stranger to success in German football.

But with the new Bundesliga campaign set to kick off, the Croat is now eyeing more success with the club that were once his bitter rivals, Bayern Munich.

Despite claiming a 7th consecutive Meisterschale last season, Bayern have not been willing to rest on their laurels and have already welcomed 2018 FIFA World Cup winners Benjamin Parvard and Lucas Hernandez, as well as promising striker Fiete Arp, in the off-season.

Eight seasons after winning the Bundesliga with Dortmund, can Perisic now do it in the red of Bayern?

Nonetheless, with those deals having been sealed previously, the arrival of Perisic on a year-long loan from Inter Milan marks the first piece of business the Bavarian giants have done this summer.

The 30-year-old may have spent the last four seasons starring in Serie A for the Nerazzurri, but it was in the Bundesliga where he first rose to prominence.

In his debut campaign with Dortmund after signing from Club Brugge, Perisic won both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal and also had a two and a half year spell with Wolfsburg.

Still, while he was once a hero at the Signal Iduna Park, his past allegiance will have to be cast aside in the coming season as he targets more success in the red of Bayern.

“Everybody knows Bayern [are] a really big club and, for me, one of the best five in the world,” said the Croatia international, who netted in last year’s World Cup final.

“When a club like this calls, you cannot say no. That’s the reason I came here.

“I promise that I’m going to do my best everyday to win a lot of trophies.”

Perisic’s arrival certain bolsters Bayern’s attacking options, especially on the wings following a summer that saw them bid farewell to two icons in Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

But while the reigning champions look to already have a formidable squad capable of retaining the title, Bayern manager Niko Kovac could still have one or two more deals up his sleeve before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

“We still have work to do [but] we’re delighted that Ivan’s the first [arrival],” said Kovac at the unveiling of his new signing.

“With him on board, we have a top player who’ll help by giving us new options both out wide and up front.”

Apart from his double success with Dortmund, Perisic also won a second DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup with Wolfsburg in 2015.