Reports: Barcelona star to join Bundesliga giants if Neymar swap fails

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho could join Bayern Munich on a loan move, if the Catalans’ proposed swap deal for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. does not become successful.

However, the Bavarians will have to wait for a while – to be precise, until the end of the ongoing summer transfer window – to see if they can snap up the former Liverpool attacker ahead of the new season.

It is Sport that reports that Bayern Munich have decided to wait for Coutinho until the end of the transfer window. As of right now, it has been proposed that Barcelona will sign Neymar from PSG, with Coutinho going the other way. But if the deal breaks down, Bayern could strike for the midfielder and loan him for two straight seasons, according to the Catalan news agency.

It has also been reported that the Bavarians were previously offered a chance to sign the Brazilain winger – but back then, they were holding talks with Manchester City for Leroy Sane who later injured himself and pulled out of the proposed bid.

Bayern Munich now think that Coutinho could be a good alternative for the injured German midfielder, according to various sources:

Meanwhile, Barcelona themselves are keen on offloading the 27-year-old, after a series of disappointing performances during the last season.

The former Liverpool star scored just 11 goals across 54 appearances for the Blaugrana during his 2018-19 campaign.