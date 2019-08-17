WATCH: The newest weapon in the Dortmund attack – Julian Brandt

It has been a busy summer for Borussia Dortmund with the arrival of four big-name signings, including former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker-in-chief Julian Brandt.

With seven goals and 11 assists to his name, Brandt was one of the stars of the Bundesliga last season and there was much speculation that this would be the summer where he would finally join one of Europe’s giants.

Borussia Dortmund’s new string-puller – Julian Brandt

He did indeed depart the BayArena but it was Dortmund who pulled off a real coup by securing his services reportedly for a bargain fee of €25million, and the 23-year-old is one of four major arrivals at the club, along with former star Mats Hummels, livewire Thorgan Hazard and reliable left-back Nico Schulz.

Brandt’s prolific record in the 2018/19 campaign was all the more impressive considering he spent the second half of the campaign deployed in a traditional central midfield role, but this was where he truly excelled.

Having had limited influence in the first half of the season, 14 of his 18 goal involvements came after the winter break and – in that time – the 66 chances he created as the best in the entire Bundesliga.

The creative attacking midfielder has moved to the Signal Iduna Park with 165 Bundesliga games under his belt, which have reaped a combined 75 goals and assists – an impressive tally for one so young.

Dortmund had no problems finding the back of the net last season but their main avenue of goals came from those deployed in the final third, with Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Mario Gotze leading the way in assists with 14, eight and seven respectively.

BVB coach Lucien Favre was content for central midfield duo Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney to win the engine-room battle and control possession before handing the ball over for their more-creative team-mates to do the damage but, in Brandt, he know has a genuine string-puller in the middle of the park.

The Germany international’s dead-ball ability will also be a bonus, with his seven assists from set-pieces last season the second-highest in the competition.

Of course, Favre will had a task on his hands to fit the likes of Brandt, Sancho, Reus, Gotze, Witsel, Delaney, Hazard and Paco Alcacer in the same team, but this plethora of options will come as a welcome headache.

And, having lost the title race on the final day last season, Dortmund’s new strength in depth could just be key to them going one better in 2019/20.