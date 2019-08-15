Borussia Dortmund reveal they rejected mega bid for Manchester United target

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that he recently turned down a mega offer for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho that came from a “super club”.

“A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again,” Watzke told Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, when asked about the 19-year-old.

“He knew I meant what I said,” he further added.

“There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such potential,” Watzke added. “He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

“When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year.”

“Everything else would not be honest. If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense,” he then concluded.

Sancho enjoyed a superb campaign in the 2018-19 season, as he scored 13 goals in 43 appearances for Dortmund. He also starred in Dortmund’s recent 2-0 win over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

The Borussia Dortmund chief later ended his chat by insisting that the England international would not be allowed to leave the club during the next season as well, although his future would be readdressed in 2020 June.

Quotes via Sky Sports.