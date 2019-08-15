Borussia Dortmund savagely troll Manchester United fan who asked for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that Manchester United need not dream about signing their star youngster Jadon Sancho anytime soon, by means of a hilarious tweet they posted in reply to a United fan who asked for the 19-year-old.

It all began when the Bundesliga giants asked its fans to participate in an online contest where they would gift custom-made phone wallpapers for 100 winners, as you can see from the tweet below:

ITS THAT TIME OF THE YEAR AGAIN! 🔥 Reply with your name and favorite number, and we’ll create personalized BVB kit wallpapers for 100 random fans 👕💛 pic.twitter.com/nLr01ttLYF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 14, 2019

As you can see, fans participating in the contest had to comment their name and favourite shirt number, in the hope of becoming one among the hundred winners who would get a custom-made phone wallpaper to their liking.

A Manchester United fan took part in the contest, albeit a bit differently. Instead of posting his own name for the shirt, he wrote: “SANCHO TO MAN UTD” followed by the number “7”. Apparently, he wanted Dortmund to seel Jadon Sancho to the Red Devils and also gift him the shirt number 7.

SANCHO TO MAN UTD

7 — RS⁶🔰 #AM9 (@MUFCMod) August 14, 2019

Later, Borussia Dortmund chose to hit back on their own terms, as they replied:

Not only did Borussia Dortmund confirm that Sancho was not for sale, but they also cheekily reminded the United fan that they have six Europa Leagues in their trophy cabinet.

Ouch, burn! That did not end well at all, for the poor Manchester United fan.