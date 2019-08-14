Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate set to join Bayern Munich after snubbing Manchester United

Manchester United may have been unable to sign him, but one of their top targets this summer is now set to move to Bayern Munich from Juventus.

Mario Mandzukic is heading to Munich, report Calcio Mercato, after the Croatian reportedly decided he wishes to play for his former side once again.

The report says that the deal is close, and it looks like a viable option for the striker, who snubbed Manchester United on deadline day as the Red Devils scampered to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku up front.

Outrageous volley from Lewandowski in Bayern training

Mandzukic has already played at Bayern Munich in a period from 2012-2014, and knows the club very well, and is presumed to be one of the players brought in to replace the departing duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Bayern have already secured the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, and now look set to rob another Serie A star in Mandzukic, who spent four trophy-laden years in Turin.

Another reason for the forward deciding to choose the Bundesliga giants might be the fact that the coach is also Croatian, and linking up with Bayern boss Niko Kovac could prove to be a seamless transition for the World Cup finalist.