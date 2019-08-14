Manchester United target reveals why he chose Bayern Munich instead

Manchester United failed to make any signings on deadline day in the summer transfer window, and one of the players they were interested in initially, joined Bayern Munich recently.

Ivan Perisic made his move from Inter Milan to Bayern Munich official, and has now revealed why he chose to join the German giants.

“I came here to be part of the team and play,” the Croatian said.

“There will be lots of games, so everyone will need to be at their best. When Bayern Munich called me, I didn’t give it much thought.

“When a club like them call you, you can’t think for too long. I want to do my best here and be very successful. I’m happy to be here in Munich.

“Last season was very difficult, after the World Cup Final I had only a few days to recover.

“When I returned to Milan I was practically thrown into playing official matches, so I had a series of ups and downs.

“I think that’s normal. When you go all the way at a World Cup, the following season becomes difficult.

“However, I’ve had great preparation with Inter this time around, especially with the new Coach. Antonio Conte is someone who works hard.

“During the summer I like to play other sports, but the important thing is to be ready and in the right shape early in the season.

“It’s important to work hard, even before and after training. I’ve had good preparation and I’m in good shape for Bayern Munich.”

Perisic was a target for several European clubs, and was someone that Jose Mourinho also wanted, but did not receive the necessary backing from the board to secure a deal.