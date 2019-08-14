Transfer News: Borussia M’gladbach sings Africa Cup of Nations winner Ramy Bensebaini

Africa Cup of Nations winner Ramy Bensebaini has moved from Rennes to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini on a four-year contract.

The left-back leaves Ligue 1 side Rennes after 98 appearances and three goals in all competitions.

Bensebaini, 24, won the Africa Cup of Nations in July, starting in defence as Algeria edged Senegal 1-0 in the final.

He trialled with Arsenal in 2015 and faced the Premier League club in the Europa League last term.

Welcome to #DieFohlen, @bensebainiRams The 24-year-old defender joins Borussia on a four-year deal from Stade Rennes pic.twitter.com/RbdZuOOlXg — Gladbach (@borussia_en) August 14, 2019

Gladbach agreed a reported fee of €10million with Rennes to make Bensebaini their fifth signing of the close season.

Marco Rose’s men begin the new Bundesliga campaign at home to Schalke on Saturday.