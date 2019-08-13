Bayern Munich have been quiet for a while in the transfer market. The Bavarians wrapped up the signings of Benjamin Pavard, Jan Fiete-Arp, and Lucas Hernandez before the window officially opened. They have now added another big signing in the mix who, until last year, was chased by Manchester United.

Bayern Munich have confirmed the loan signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan. The Croatian forward returns to the Bundesliga to put pen-to-paper on a temporary deal until June 30, 2020.

The Bavarians do have the option to make Perisic’s stay permanent at the end of his loan deal.

#FCBayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect. #ServusIvan #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gHJVZtxYOC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2019

Perisic was rumoured to be one of Jose Mourinho’s top priority transfer targets at Manchester United. However, the Croatian winger remained at Inter Milan as a move never panned out, before Mourinho was ultimately relieved of his duties.

However, things changed for Perisic with the arrival of Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. The Italian tried playing the Croatian winger first as a left-wing-back before moving him to the position of a second striker. Neither worked and eventually, Conte agreed to let Perisic leave.

“I’m very glad to be back in Germany. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup but also in the Champions League,” said Perišić upon signing his contract.

The 30-year-old returns to the Bundesliga after previous spells with Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.