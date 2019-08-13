WATCH: Is Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko the next big thing in Bundesliga?

Over the years, Borussia Dortmund has produced many a top talent, including the likes of Christian Pulisic and Marco Reus. One player, who has been making the rounds in the news lately is Youssoufa Moukoko, a fourteen year old German forward. Here is a compilation of his talents.

Is Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko ‘the next big thing?’

Fourteen-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko is all the talk currently in the Borussia Dortmund youth setup. The German centre forward has come up through the ranks at Dortmund and recently stunned the club by scoring six goals in an under-nineteen match-up.

The Borussia Dortmund U-19 team were facing Wuppertal U-19 in their opening match of the U-19 Bundesliga West. Moukouko scored six goals playing in the centre forward position, in what would be an eventual nine-two win!

Even though he has played just one game for the U-19s, much is expected of the German forward, who would be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Pulisic and Reus.