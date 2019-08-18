Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Iceman – Robert Lewandowski

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign kicking off this weekend, FOX Sports Asia focuses on one of the stars that will be “Skilling It” this season – Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Last season was certainly one to remember for Bayern Munich’s prolific marksman Robert Lewandowski.

Skilling It in the Bundesliga with Bayern’s Iceman, Investigator & Magician

The Poland international wrote his name in the history books by becoming the Bundesliga’s all-time top foreign scorer, notched his 200th goal in the competition, and also played a key role in the side that won both the league and DFB-Pokal.

Already, one game into the 2019/20 campaign, Lewandowski has picked up where he left off with two goals on Friday as Bayern played out a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin.

He opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a close-range finish but, after Hertha had stunningly overturn the deficit and looked on course for a stunning upset, the Bayern No. 9 kept his composure to fire home a penalty he had won and earn his side a share of the spoils.

With ice in his veins and a physique that looks like it was chiselled from a glacier, Lewandowski is as cool and complete as they come when the task at hand is putting the ball into the back of the net.

View this post on Instagram ⚽⚽🙅🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Aug 16, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

Since first moving to Germany with Borussia Dortmund, the 30-year-old has not stopped scoring and his clinical ways in front of goal will be crucial once again as Bayern not only look to claim an 8th consecutive Meisterschale, but also go further in the UEFA Champions League.