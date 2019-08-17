Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Flash – Timo Werner

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign kicking off this weekend, FOX Sports Asia focuses on one of the stars that will be “Skilling It” this season – RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

It is quite remarkable that – at the age of 23 – Timo Werner will most certainly notch his 200th Bundesliga appearance this season.

Skilling It with RB Leipzig: Timo Werner, the Bundesliga’s Flash

Having broken onto the scene in 2013 as a 17-year-old with Stuttgart, Werner quickly established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Europe and eventually earned a move to ambitious RB Leipzig at the start of the 2016/17 season.

Since then, the Germany international has been an influential figure behind Die Roten Bullen’s meteoric rise with the club finishing second, 6th and third since winning promotion from the 2. Bundesliga,

With talented young manager Julian Nagelsmann now in charge, RB Leipzig will be looking to take the next step and challenge Bayern Munich for top honours in the coming campaign, and Werner is bound to once again be one of their leading lights.

He may be best known for his blistering pace but boasts plenty of skill and guile, while also being a clinical finisher.

With the physically-imposing Yussuf Poulsen as the perfect foil to Werner, and the likes of Marcel Sabitzer and Marcel Halstenberg providing the supply, RB Leipzig could just have one of the league’s best attacks this season.