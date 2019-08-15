Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Entertainer – Jadon Sancho

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign set to kick off this Friday, FOX Sports Asia focuses on one of the stars that will be “Skilling It” this season – Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer.

One imagines that even if Jadon Sancho had not pursued a career as a footballer, he would have still have found another way to entertain millions all around the world with his dancing feet.

Rocket Reus, the marauding Hakimi & Sancho’s dancing feet: Skilling It with Dortmund

But, considering he also boasts killer pace, a bag full of skills and amazing technique in striking a ball, football fans can be thankful that his nifty footwork led him onto the pitch and to Borussia Dortmund.

The special talents are usually the ones that get supporters off their seats and Sancho has certainly done that in his two years at the Signal Iduna Park.

Nonetheless, the electrifying winger’s true brilliance lies in the way he combines entertainment with end product, as his 12 goals and 14 assists last season attest to.

There was plenty of speculation that the England international might leave in the summer, and he would certainly have had no shortage of suitors from all around Europe.

Nonetheless, now that it looks like Sancho will be staying put for another year at least, he will be a crucial component of what looks like a fearsome Dortmund attack, one that is looking to go one better and dethrone Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga summit.