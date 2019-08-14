Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Octopus – Yann Sommer

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign set to kick off this Friday, FOX Sports Asia focuses on one of the stars that will be “Skilling It” this season – Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer.

About to embark on his 6th season in goal at Borussia Monchengladbach, Yann Sommer has firmly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best shot-stoppers.

The Bundesliga is back… and it’s going to be Skilling It!

Having achieved back-to-back UEFA Champions League qualifications in his first two years at Borussia-Park, Sommer and Gladbach then had to endure consecutive 9th-place finishes but showed signs of a resurgence last term as they ended the campaign in fifth.

Impressively, Die Fohlen boasted the third-best defensive record in the league with 42 goals conceded, behind only Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.



While all the backline do their part, it certainly helps to have someone like Sommer as the last line of defence.

Standing at just 1.83 metres but boasting outstanding reflex, clean handling and an excellent command of his area, the 30-year-old is no stranger to pulling off stunning saves on a weekly basis.

His ability and consistency has also seen him claim a stranglehold on the Switzerland No. 1 jersey for the past few years, despite facing stiff competition from the equally-impressive Roman Burki of Borussia Dortmund.

As he enters an age where goalkeepers are recognised to be at their peak, Sommer should continue to play a pivotal role as the five-time Bundesliga champions look to climb even higher this season.