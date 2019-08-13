Skilling It in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: The Hammer – Kai Havertz

With the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign set to kick off this Friday, FOX Sports Asia focuses on one of the stars that will be “Skilling It” this season – Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

With 17 goals to his name, Kai Havertz had a season to remember in the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign.

Skilling It with Bayer Leverkusen: Havertz the Hammer & laser-eyed Bailey

And as the new season kicks off this week, the frightening prospect for opposition defences is that – at only 20 – the Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid is only going to get better.

Despite being deployed in a wide attacking berth, Havertz has an uncanny knack of making his way into scoring positions and usually makes no mistake in finding the back of the net with his deadly left foot.

It is not just his finishing that makes him stand out, with the talented attacker boasting lightning pace, delightful skills and a keen footballing brain that saw him finish second in the German Football of the Year award only behind Marco Reus.

This exact intelligence and maturity beyond his tender years could see Havertz eventually settle in a No. 10 role for club and country.

And, with Julian Brandt now departed for Borussia Dortmund, the 2019/20 Bundesliga season could just see Havertz “Skilling It” in a new position – as Leverkusen’s playmaker-in-chief.