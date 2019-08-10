Reports: Bayern Munich agree deal to sign long term Manchester United target

Bayern Munich have been left thin in some areas of their squad after a few key players left this summer. However, the Bavarians have moved finally to strengthen said areas, and are on the verge of signing a player long touted as a Manchester United target.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic is on his way to join Bayern Munich. The Croatian winger will sign on an initial loan deal but Bayern will return the right to sign him on a permanent transfer one year later for €20 Million.

Ivan Perisic to Bayern Münich, confirmed and… here we go! 🇭🇷🔴 Perisic has accepted and he’ll will fly to Germany soon, it’s paperworks time between clubs. Loan for €5M with buy option for €20M. ✔️#BayernMünich #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2019

New Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, had previously attempted to play Perisic as a wing-back in his new formation. However, after the Croat failed to adapt to his new position, he was switched to the second striker role.

Nonetheless, Perisic was unable to impress Conte even while playing as a second striker and thus a return to Bundesliga beckons.

The Croatian winger will become the German champions’ fourth major signing of the summer after Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, and Jan-Fiete Arp.

Meanwhile, Ivan Perisic has attracted interest from Manchester United since the days of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese football manager first announced his interest in the Inter wide-man during his second season at the club, something which continued until he was finally sacked in December 2018.

Perisic is not the only key target Bayern have snatched from under United’s nose. The Bavarians did trump the Red Devils in the past to sign the likes of Thiago, Renato Sanches, and Mats Hummels as well.