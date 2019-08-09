Bayern Munich have been silent for days now in the 2019 Summer window. The Bavarians did their work early, bringing in Benjamin Pavard, Jan-Fiete Arp, and Lucas Hernandez, but have failed in their quest for a new winger. However, reports suggest they are closing in on one, who happens to be a long-term Manchester United target.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via FedeNerazzurra, Bayern Munich are closing in on signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan. The Croatian winger is expected to join on an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent for €30 Million next year.

Inter manager Antonio Conte has struggled to find a place for Perisic in his system. The Italian had initially asked the winger to play as a wing-back, a crucial area of his preferred formation. However, his response wasn’t positive and was subsequently deployed as a second striker.

“We’re working with him, but his response isn’t positive,” Conte said about the player.”Perisic can’t play in the role that I want. Therefore, he can only play as a striker right now,” Conte had said during pre-season.

Meanwhile, signing for Bayern would enable the Croat wide-man to return to a position he prefers. Furthermore, it is highly likely that he goes straight into the starting eleven, with Bayern lacking options out wide.

Perisic has been a long-term target for Manchester United as well, with Jose Mourinho leading the drive to sign him. However, things on that front did not work out and he was left at Inter Milan.