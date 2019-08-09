WATCH: Bayern Munich smash 23 goals past German side in pre-season friendly

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich thrashed amateur side FC Rottach-Egern 23-0 in a pre-season friendly which saw five of their players score a hat-trick.

The German champions had smashed 20 goals against the same side last year in a friendly, and this time they bettered their record, adding three more to the tally. Renato Sanches opened the floodgates in the 6th minute with a close-range strike and Bayern did not let their guards down for even a minute.

The lead was doubled by 18-year-old Leon Dajuku a minute later before Robert Lewandowski added another in the 9th minute. The Polish striker was quick to add another to make it 4-0 for Bayern in the 16th minute before Sanches got his second in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski completed a quick hat-trick in the 29th minute before Serge Gnabry made it seven five minutes later. It was Corentin Tolisso show after as the Frenchman netted four goals in five minutes to take Bayern into double digits as they went into the break leading 11-0.

Thomas Muller restarted the Bayern party four minutes into the second half and ultimately got two more to complete his hat-trick in the 61st and 88th minutes. New Zealand youngster Sarpreet Singh got onto the scoresheet as well while Kwasi Reidt and Leon Goretzka completed second-half hat-tricks as well.

Lard Dietrich scored an own goal before Alex Nollenberger completed the 23-0 rout. Watch all the goals from the encounter right here.