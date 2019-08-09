Bayern Munich’s record signing Lucas Hernandez made his bow for the German champions on Thursday.
Lucas Hernandez said he is feeling “100 per cent” after making his long-awaited debut in Bayern Munich’s 23-0 win over local side FC Rottach-Egern.
Bayern prised World Cup-winning France international Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in an €80million deal that was announced in March.
Hernandez missed pre-season fixtures against Arsenal, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Fenerbahce, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund after his 2018-19 campaign was cut short due to knee surgery.
But fans got their first glimpse of Hernandez in action as Bayern crushed Rottach-Egern at their training camp in Tegernsee on Thursday.
Schlusspfiff am Tegernsee. #FCRFCB pic.twitter.com/esKdhvKTI5
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 8, 2019
Hernandez could make his official debut on Monday when defending champions Bayern travel to Energie Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal first round.
“I work, as I said before, to be able to play my first official match with Bayern and hopefully I can arrive in time for Monday,” he said.
Bayern, who lost to rivals Borussia Dortmund in last week’s DFL-Supercup, are eyeing their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this season.
The German giants, meanwhile, have not won the Champions League since 2012-13 following their last-16 exit last term.
Reaktionen: Salihamidzic und Hernández nach dem Testspielsieg gegen den FC Rottach-Egern. @brazzo @LucasHernandez #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/mLhVTyrQ9E
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 8, 2019